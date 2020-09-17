They are saying black people talk too much

Spread the love

















I was speaking to a few people over this COVID period and they say Black people talk too much, we don’t support each other and fight against each other all the time and complain because other cultures are doing well, I personally don’t believe that and we don’t like being pigeon-holed so this is a message to those that do more than just talk and love supporting the black community, we ask you to join us as a network of positive-minded people who aim to make a difference, and who are ready to help uplift the young, empower each other, and offer care and support for our elders, we have put in place a 100% Black-Owned Social Platform as the first step on this journey of change for us as a culture.

We no longer have time for people to surface and object nor politicise our request to be treated as equal, it is nonsense and in 2020 it’s stupid and those that oppose to basic human rights have gotten away with this suppression for many years and now as we rise (not just Black people) to express and share our beautiful culture with the world from an authentic view more and more closet racists are surfacing.

All we ask is that you join us, or just come to see what we are doing and give feedback, also share this message and link only with family, friends, or anyone that you believe wants to help make a difference to the current situation, simply click the link join https://www.blackchat.co.uk

WE ARE BLACK and WE ARE PROUD they say black is the new orange… we say black is beautiful… fullstop

It’s time to be proud of who you are because who you are cannot be changed only embraced. We don’t talk we just do blackchat.co.uk