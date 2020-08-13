TV doctor Dr Helen Lawal tells us how to take the coronavirus test at home

Spread the love

















GP and television doctor Dr Helen Lawal features in a new video for the government which tells us how to take the free coronavirus test at home. The video is part of the new ‘Let’s get Back’ campaign which focuses on how testingfor coronavirus can help life to return to as close to normal as possible for millions of people in a way that is safe and protects our NHS.

The ‘Let’s Get Back’ campaign highlights how NHS Test and Trace plays a vital role in the fight against coronavirus through testing. To avoid the virus spreading, the public, whatever their age, should get tested for coronavirus however mild their symptoms if they feel unwell. Tests can be arranged by booking an appointment at a drive through or walk in test site or asking for a home test kit which will be delivered to homes. Symptoms include: a high temperature, new continuous cough, or the loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

Nigerian born Lawal, who is known for presenting some of the nation’s most loved TV shows including Channel 4’s Food Unwrapped and How to Lose Weight tells us about the Coronavirus test at home video.

Dr Lawal says:

“This will be the first time that some people are completing a medical self-test at home and understandably, some people will be concerned to know they’re doing it right, and that’s why I’ve created this how-to video guide for taking the coronavirus test at home.

“The test involves taking a swab of the inside of your nose and the back of your throat using a long cotton bud. It can be a bit fiddly and some people may find it slightly uncomfortable but it’s really important to stick with it because this is the best way to find out if you have coronavirus quickly and help protect your family, family, friends, colleagues and community and keep all of us safe.”

What happens when I get my test results?

If your test is positive it’s really important that you complete the remainder of your 10-day self-isolation period from when your symptoms began. Also remember that anyone in your household or anyone you have been in close contact with should also complete self-isolation for 14 days from when you started to self-isolate.

Also, do be mindful of the fact that you are likely to be contacted by NHS Test & Trace and be asked to share information about recent close contacts. We all have a vital role to play in tackling coronavirus and participating with NHS Test and Trace will help us get back to the things we miss whether that is doing more things with family and friends, eating out, going to a place of worship, going to a gig or even the cinema.

If your test is negative, you and other household members no longer need to self-isolate

The NHS test and trace service is for England only, there are comparable contact tracing systems in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

For further information and to book a coronavirus test visit: nhs.uk/coronavirus or call 119.