Virgin Media celebrates Black-owned Businesses

Virgin Media Business launches £10,000 initiative to support Black-owned businesses

The public are invited to nominate Black-owned businesses, charities, and organisations which are going the extra mile to support the Black community

Two deserving entries will be rewarded with a digital makeover and consulting package worth £10,000 each

The initiative marks the final week of Black History Month and Virgin Media’s ongoing Belonging campaign which seeks to create a culture where everyone can be themselves, achieve their potential and ensure the company represents the communities it serves

Virgin Media Business is on the hunt for two dynamic Black-owned businesses to win a digital makeover and consulting package worth £10,000 each.

The company invites the public to nominate Black-owned businesses, charities or community groups, which are stepping up, innovating, or going the extra mile to support the Black community – with business owners also able to self-nominate.

A panel of experts will shortlist five entries which will be put forward to a public vote to decide the two winners. The winning organisations will receive a consulting package covering everything from marketing through to financial planning, to help them take their venture to the next level, along with a digital makeover worth £10,000.

The initiative, which marks the final week of Black History Month, was born out of Virgin Media’s Empower network, an internal working group focussed on championing talent from underrepresented ethnic groups through an ongoing campaign.

Beverly Banahene, of Virgin Media’s Empower network, said: “We launched Empower to help create a more inclusive business where everyone can develop, thrive and be their best. This isn’t just the right thing to do – it helps us better serve our customers and wider communities.

“With our latest initiative, we want to recognise and reward Black-owned businesses that are enriching the community by giving them the tech tools and guidance to help them grow during these challenging times, while continuing to drive awareness of issues affecting underrepresented groups during Black History Month and beyond.”

To nominate a Black-owned businesses, charity or organisation, visit here. The closing date for nominations is 11.59pm on Tuesday 10 November.

How it works