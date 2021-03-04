What’s in a Celebrity Hairstylist’s Kit?

Spread the love

















Heather Dapaah opened her London-based salon, HerDefinition, at 23, and since then the doors have continued to open in her career, from working on TV sets, working on Universal Music Group music videos, and getting celebrities event-ready. Heather specializes in healthy hair for black women and is known for her signature Hollywood waves on textured hair and wigs. Heather is highlight sought after for her wide range of hair knowledge, having catered to all hair types and textures. Heather’s celebrity clients include reality TV stars Kaz Crossley and Priscilla Anyabu, athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton, and British R&B artists Ray BLK, MiraaMay, Darkoo and Dolapo.

”Revlon Professional Uniq One All In One Hair Treatment £16 is always in my kit, as no matter what condition my client’s hair is in, once I blow-dry this into their hair it instantly detangles, protects, softens and adds shine so I can go ahead and style easily.

I also love L’Oreal Paris Studio Line Go Create Sculpting Spritz £3.69 to target specific areas of damp hair that need that extra attention or styling. This spray gives a textured look with strong hold even on fine hair!

For a slicked down look on textured hair, I reach for Gummy Professional Styling Wax Ultra Hold £6.99. It holds hair in place without making it look oily and is perfect for a sleek ponytail or bun. It’s also great for laying down edges.

To make sure all styles stay in place I use Orofluido Strong Hold Hairspray £9.69. Not only does it smell of vanilla, but it also has argan, Cyperus, and linseed oils to protect hair and give it a gorgeous shine!”

”The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer £299.99 is my go-to hair dryer as it is compact yet powerful, works on all hair types and textures for perfect styling. Another power tool is Signature Mini Hair Straightener and Curler by Dionne Smith £80 signaturebydionnesmith. This is such a versatile heat tool that comes in three different sizes. I like the mini one as I can create really defined curls that look natural and stay put, but it can also help style baby hairs. For Hollywood waves I use the InStyler Cerasilk Wand”

“The absolute essentials for my kit are the basics – bobby pins and open hair pins to help pin hair into a style seamlessly. A tail comb and butterfly clips to help with sectioning hair. Wide tooth comb to brush through thick hair without causing too much damage or frizz. And of course hair bobbles!”