What’s In A Celebrity Makeup Artist’s Makeup Bag?

From red-carpet glam, advertising campaigns, magazine photo shoots and bridal beauty, makeup artists have the ultimate kit-envy, with every shade of every brand, matte, silk and satin finish, tried and tested.

 

No exception to this is award-winning, celebrity makeup artist and leading melanin specialist, Joy Adenuga. The pro makeup artist reveals what’s in her makeup bag and what she uses on darker skin tones.

 

Her celebrity clients include Michaela Coel, Jameela, Sarah-Jane Crawford, Reggie Yates, and Keisha Buchannan. Furthermore, Joy’s ginormous body of work features global advertising campaigns for Tom Ford, Bobbi Brown, Smashbox, Google and BBC.

For Foundation I love NARS Natural Radiant Long-Wear Foundation, £35, the formula is so buildable and it gives the skin the most beautiful and seamless coverage! If I’m on a shoot,  I take with me AJ Crimson Artist Kit Foundation Palette in Warm/Deep, £149 – Artist kit friendly due to the size and weight when I have to work on multiple models, which is great to create anything from sheer to full coverage.

I always use Marena Beaute Blush Tarou, £23.20 for blush and Marena Beaute Tarou Bronzer, £36 as they are beautiful on women of colour. For eyeshadows I use OPV beauty, £27, they have everything from neutral to colourful palettes that are kit-friendly and well pigmented.’

‘Embryolisse Lait Crème Concentré, £13, available from Boots – it is one of the best moisturisers and a favourite among makeup artists. It also doubles up as a primer. On very dry skin I use it as a mask and wipe off after a few minutes.

 

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, £28 – The most multi-use product in my kit. Moisturiser, lip balm, cracked heels, hair frizz tamer, hand cream you name it – it can be used. This is the longest running product I’ve had in my makeup bag!

 

 

The newest edition to my makeup bag is my Joy Adenuga Brush Set, £75, ByJoyAdenuga.com – A 5-piece brush set. Each brush created to serve a minimum of 3 functions on the face. Luxury quality and cruelty free.’

‘All Augustinus Bader products The luxury skincare products focus on cell repair to revitalise skin. The cream alone is £205!’

 

