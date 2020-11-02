WINNERS ANNOUNCED AT THE BLACK BRITISH BUSINESS AWARDS 2020

Spread the love

















Segun Osuntokun, Managing Partner at top 20 international law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) London Office, has been named as Business Person of the Year at the Black British Business Awards (BBBAwards) ceremony on 30 October 2020. Osuntokun impressed the judges with his strategic leadership at BCLP on complex projects for over 30 FTSE 100 companies and more than 50 Global Fortune 500 companies all with his unwavering passion for race equity in his 25+ year career in business.

For the seventh year in a row, the BBBAwards celebrated the outstanding achievements of Black British professionals and entrepreneurs, highlighting the community’s commercial contribution to the UK economy and identifying formidable role models and mentors across a number of sectors. The awards ceremony crowns a landmark year in history for racial equity and featured a special recognition for Black British frontline workers.

In addition to naming the Black British Business Person of the Year, the event also recognised the rising stars and senior leader winners in six industries. This year’s winners are some of the most determined and innovative Black leaders in the UK across a variety of professions; from a Founder of a revolutionary equine nutrition system to a Project Manager at Transport for London and Senior Partner at BWF Solicitors. They are inspiring the next generation of Black talent to challenge convention and follow in their footsteps.

Melanie Eusebe, Chair and Co-Founder of the Black British Business Awards said: “After a year filled with so many challenges, it was rewarding to take a step back this month to reflect not only on the history of the Black community here in the UK, but also to celebrate the incredible individuals who are making their mark now. Our Category Celebration events along with the Awards Ceremony provided us with many opportunities to reflect on how far our community has come, while recognising there is still much work to be done.”

Sophie Chandauka, Co-Founder of the Black British Business Awards said: “Each of our finalists and award winners is a source of inspiration, highlighting the significant accomplishments and important contributions the Black community is making in every sector of the business world. They all deserve recognition and congratulations for their accomplishments and it was our pleasure to honour them at the Black British Business Awards events this October.”

Tia Counts, Head of Advancing Black Pathways in EMEA at J.P. Morgan said: “J.P. Morgan continues to be a proud sponsor of the Black British Business Awards, which shines a light on exceptional talent in business. Year on year, the individual stories behind the awards never cease to make us proud of what our community can achieve. We would like to extend our warmest congratulations to all of this year’s winners and finalists.”

The BBBAwards ceremony distinguished outstanding business talent in six industry categories, which are divided into rising star and senior leader awards. The full list of winners of the 2020 BBBAwards are as follows:

Black British Business Person of the Year

Segun Osuntokun, Managing Partner at BCLP, London Office

Arts & Media Rising Star

Nnena Nwakodo – Producer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty

Arts & Media Senior Leader

Anthony Andrews – Co-founder and Creative Director of We Are Parable

Consumer & Luxury Rising Star

Rachael Corson and Joycelyn Mate – Co-founders of Afrocenchix

Consumer & Luxury Senior Leader

Sandra Murphy – Founder of Equidiet UK Ltd

Entrepreneur Rising Star

Ayesha Ofori – CEO and Founder of Black Property Network

Entrepreneur Senior Leader Winner

Trevor Robinson OBE – Founder and Executive Creative Director of Quiet Storm

Financial Services Rising Star

Zainab Kwaw-Swanzy – Senior Digital Product Manager at Barclays

Financial Services Senior Leader

Gavin Lewis – Managing Director, Head of UK LGPS at BlackRock

Professional Services Rising Star

Natalie Carter – Senior Associate at Greenberg Traurig LLP

Professional Services Senior Leader

Bennard Owusu – Senior Partner at BWF Solicitors

STEM Rising Star

Ninarita Williams – Project Manager at Transport for London

STEM Senior Leader

Dr Abdullahi Sheriff – Executive, Solutions Strategy, Strategic Partnerships & Solutions, Europe at GE Healthcare

The BBBAwards have the privilege of partnering with J.P. Morgan as Key Partner of the Awards.

Sponsors also include Barclays, Baker McKenzie, Bloomberg L.P., Cisco, the Executive Leadership Council, Facebook, Fortnum and Mason, Freshfields, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Virgin Management, Wellington Management and Wells Fargo.

The Daily Telegraph is the national media partner at this year’s awards ceremony for the fourth year running.