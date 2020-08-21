Help Black Support Organisations Survive

Cart

When logged in you can personalise your front page with information important to you, if logged out you can subscribe to your favourite categories by email. Welcome to Blacknet.

In a time where black support organisations are last to get support from the government and even our own community especially during covid-19 we think its time to step up, it’s important that we help these organisations become self-sufficient by raising more awareness and offering our time to help them grow.

Blackchat is a 100% black owned independent social platform and we are asking you to join us to create a solid foundation and a solid support network for those black support organisations who help the young and elderly.

To join us simply follow the link https://blackchat.co.uk to help encourage, support, uplift and empowerour community, and then please  share amongst your family and friends.

