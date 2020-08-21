Help Black Support Organisations Survive

Spread the love

















In a time where black support organisations are last to get support from the government and even our own community especially during covid-19 we think its time to step up, it’s important that we help these organisations become self-sufficient by raising more awareness and offering our time to help them grow.

Blackchat is a 100% black owned independent social platform and we are asking you to join us to create a solid foundation and a solid support network for those black support organisations who help the young and elderly.

To join us simply follow the link https://blackchat.co.uk to help encourage, support, uplift and empowerour community, and then please share amongst your family and friends.