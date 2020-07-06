Introducing Lillian Ogbogoh – The Coach Turned Author Using her Platform to Transform the Lives of Women around The World

Cart

No products in the cart.

Sign up

Cart

No products in the cart.

When logged in you can personalise your front page with information important to you, if logged out you can subscribe to your favourite categories by email. Welcome to Blacknet.

Subscribe to Announcements
X

Subscribe to Announcements

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Community
X

Subscribe to Community

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Health
X

Subscribe to Health

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to News
X

Subscribe to News

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Stories
X

Subscribe to Stories

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Uncategorized
X

Subscribe to Uncategorized

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.
Subscribe to Updates
X

Subscribe to Updates

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.

Add Event (Free)

Add a Post
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Introducing Lillian Ogbogoh – The Coach Turned Author Using her Platform to Transform the Lives of Women around The World

Spread the love
Save for Later
X

Save for Later

E-mail : *
* Your personal data will be used to support your experience throughout this website and for other purposes described in our Privacy Policy. I hereby agree and consent to the privacy policy.

After years of a successful career in the corporate world Lillian Ogbogoh found herself looking for ways to dismantle the barriers that continued to limit women from succeeding in their businesses or in the workplace. She found that though she was surrounded by successful women, they were maintaining habits that were damaging their confidence and self-esteem.

After speaking internationally, at women’s conferences on confidence-building and leadership, Lillian soon realised that sharing her voice with others using digital spaces would take her message further. In 2017 she launched the Shine Out Loud Show, a podcast with a focus on creatives, founders, and CEOs from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities. The platform shines a light on their work, particularly women, and the impact they are making in the UK and across the globe.

But coaching, speaking and hosting a podcast was not enough and in 2020 Lillian released a brand new e-book called The 7 Habits That Rob Us of Our Power, which focuses on the habits that stop women from owning their power, making an impact in their business or career. 

 “I work with women who have forgotten their power after experiencing setbacks and have started to feel like their previous success was a fluke, and they are frauds. They are just faking their way through life as they allow perfectionism, self-doubt and fear to keep them playing small. They have goals, vision boards and a vision of their future self but are still not feeling fulfilled. I have been her in my own life, giving up my power and playing small, afraid to try again after failing, afraid to show up because I was a fake and a fraud. But I did the work to break up with those habits and reclaimed my power and I have written this book to help” – Lillian Ogbogoh

The e-book helps women who have forgotten that they are powerful by giving them the tools to bounce back and overcome the negative self-talk to become the highest versions of themselves and to develop the courage to dismantle unequal structures.

Twitter @Lillianogbogoh

Instagram: @LillianOgbogoh

The book is available to buy here: www.lillianogbogoh.com

 

Add a Post
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x