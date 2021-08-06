Spread the love

















# Take A knee: A Collection of Essays Influenced By The Political Awakening of Colin Kaepernick

This thought provoking and timely book entitled # Take A Knee, is an excellent collection of more than twenty academic essays, influenced by the political awakening of Colin Kaepernick, the former National Football League quarter back, who reignited the dormant tradition of Black athlete activism, when he refused to stand during the national anthem throughout the 2016 season.

Furthermore, this powerful compilation of essays, offer a range of dynamic perspectives which challenges academics, politicians, the media and the wider American public to honestly question if exercising ones first amendment right to freedom of speech and the right to protest, in the land of the brave and the free, is only acceptable if the method of protest excludes sitting, kneeling or raising a fist, during the playing of the national anthem, especially when the issues of concern revolve around racism and police brutality.

This book concludes that Colin Kaepernick, like so many inspirational Black activist athletes in the past, he’ll be vindicated, idolized and eventually considered a legend, and the subject of numerous academic books, films and documentaries, in years to come..